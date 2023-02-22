2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Missing 27-year-old Cleveland man last seen Feb. 19

There were multiple cars broken into there. I cannot confirm that they all belong to teachers.
There were multiple cars broken into there. I cannot confirm that they all belong to teachers.(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 27-year-old Ihor Savchuk, who was last seen on Feb. 19.

Savchuk was described by police as 5′11″ tall, 260 pounds, with green eyes, brown hair, and tattoos on this right arm.

He was reportedly last seen wearing a red jacket.

Police said he drives a black 2016 Ford Fusion with Ohio license plate JYK 5945.

The car was last seen on Brecksville Road and Fitzwater in Brecksville on Feb. 19, according to police.

Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police Non-Emergency line at 216-621-1234 if you see him or know where he may be.

There were multiple cars broken into there. I cannot confirm that they all belong to teachers.
There were multiple cars broken into there. I cannot confirm that they all belong to teachers.(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Sentencing for 2 former East Cleveland cops convicted of accepting bribes
(Source: Willoughby police)
Former Cleveland firefighter sentenced for killing roommate
Creekside Springs is a bottle water company that uses a fresh spring adjacent to its Columbiana...
How to identify if you have Giant Eagle brand water, from spring in Columbiana county made after train derailment
Canton man arrested in connection to Columbus strip club murder
Canton man arrested in connection to strip club shooting