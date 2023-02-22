Missing 27-year-old Cleveland man last seen Feb. 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 27-year-old Ihor Savchuk, who was last seen on Feb. 19.

Savchuk was described by police as 5′11″ tall, 260 pounds, with green eyes, brown hair, and tattoos on this right arm.

He was reportedly last seen wearing a red jacket.

Police said he drives a black 2016 Ford Fusion with Ohio license plate JYK 5945.

The car was last seen on Brecksville Road and Fitzwater in Brecksville on Feb. 19, according to police.

Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police Non-Emergency line at 216-621-1234 if you see him or know where he may be.

