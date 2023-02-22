Multiple Cleveland Metropolitan School District teachers’ cars broken into

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metropolitan School District confirmed multiple cars were broken into at the Stephanie Tubbs Jones School parking lot, and the suspect was caught on camera.

The car break-ins happened on Feb. 17, which was a scheduled Staff Professional Day, so no students were at the school located at 11909 Durant Ave.

A staff member told 19 News that there were a total of 10 cars that were broken into, all belonging to CMSD teachers.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia did not confirm if any suspects have been identified or arrested at this point in the investigation.

CMSD shared the surveillance footage of the car break-ins.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.