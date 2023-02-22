2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Multiple Cleveland Metropolitan School District teachers’ cars broken into

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metropolitan School District confirmed multiple cars were broken into at the Stephanie Tubbs Jones School parking lot, and the suspect was caught on camera.

The car break-ins happened on Feb. 17, which was a scheduled Staff Professional Day, so no students were at the school located at 11909 Durant Ave.

A staff member told 19 News that there were a total of 10 cars that were broken into, all belonging to CMSD teachers.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia did not confirm if any suspects have been identified or arrested at this point in the investigation.

CMSD shared the surveillance footage of the car break-ins.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump visits East Palestine
Elyria firefighters extricate driver from vehicle after it crashed into local bakery
Driver, employee injured when driver slams into Elyria bakery (video)
Cleveland man murdered in city Hough neighborhood
Residents in East Palestine, Ohio, are worried that the air and waterways are filled with...
East Palestine train derailment cause to be released Thursday morning
Sentencing continued for 2 former East Cleveland cops convicted of accepting bribes