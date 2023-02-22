Ohio EPA on scene to evaluate environmental impact of deadly Oakwood blast

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Specialized emergency response staff have been deployed to assess the environmental impacts of Monday’s fatal explosion at a metal plant in Oakwood Village, the same facility where 19 Investigates uncovered a history environmental and occupational safety violations over the last 20 years.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency confirmed the agency is on scene at I. Schumann & Co., where they are coordinating cleanup actions with the company and working to help contain any hazardous materials or waste at the facility in an effort to minimize the impact to the environment.

The explosion and fire at the Alexander Road plant, which occurred around 2:15 p.m. Monday, claimed the life of 46-year-old Steven Mullins and sent 13 people, mostly with burn injuries, to nearby hospitals.

Mullins, of North Ridgeville, had been employed by I. Schumann & Co. for nearly 30 years, according to the company.

Employees at Rose Colored Gaming, located across the street from the plant, said debris from the blast caused damage to their building and several vehicles in their parking lot.

“We went out front and there was, like, smoldering rocks and molten metal in the yard,” Rose Colored Gaming owner Matt Wiggins said in an interview Monday with 19 News anchor Nichole Vrsansky.

The Ohio EPA said any debris from the explosion that is found off-site should not be touched.

“Residents should leave the items where they were found and contact local authorities,” Ohio EPA media coordinator Anthony Chenault said Tuesday.

Following the blast, residents of Oakwood Village and several surrounding communities reported smelling a strong odor outdoors.

“Air sampling conducted in the immediate area of the incident Monday evening did not show levels of concern,” Chenault said.

19 Investigates uncovered a history of occupational safety and environmental violations at I. Schumann & Co., including air quality citations.

In a letter dated Feb. 13, 2023, the city of Cleveland’s air quality enforcement chief noted the metal plant had resolved nine violations that were found during an inspection in Feb. 2021.

The Ohio EPA contractions with Cleveland’s Division of Air Quality to enforce state and local air pollution control regulations within the city and Cuyahoga County.

Records show I. Schumann & Co. has also been cited by the Ohio EPA for violating several of the state’s hazardous waste laws and rules.

In a July 2022 violation notice, the Ohio EPA highlighted 11 separate violations, ranging from the “unlawful storage and disposal of hazardous waste” to failing conduct required employee training and annual reviews.

According to the Ohio EPA, some of the hazardous waste violations have been resolved, but it was not immediately clear Tuesday if all violations had been corrected prior to the explosion.

Thousands of gallons of hazardous waste were being housed at I. Schumann & Co. as recent as Jan. 25, according to state records.

The company filed a 30-day extension request with the Ohio EPA to continue to keep around 2,000 gallons of hazardous wastewater containing metals at the plant due an “unforeseen delay” with a contracted disposal facility.

I. Schumann & Co. said the wastewater was being stored in 330-gallon totes inside a designated hazardous waste section of the facility that has containment and spill controls.

Oakwood Village Fire Capt. Dirocco said the fire at I. Schumann & Co. was the largest fire the department has seen in a very long time.

More than a dozen area fire departments responded to the explosion, which remains under investigation.

“There is no immediately available information regarding a cause for this accident. We expect it will take time before we know more. We intend to cooperate with OSHA and other officials in their investigation as we search for answers in this tragic accident. We are working with our employees regarding their needs while the facility is idle and hope to have clarity on our operations in the near future,” I Schumann & Co. said in a statement.

Officials with the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are assisting with the investigation.

