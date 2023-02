CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for a suspect they say damaged multiple parked cars in Cleveland’s second district.

Police say the man is frequently seen walking his dog in the West 41st Street and West 44th Street area.

Second district suspect (Source: Second District Community Relations committee)

If anyone is able to identify this male, please contact Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217.

