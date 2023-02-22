Warrant issued for suspect who ran over woman on Cleveland’s West Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect in a February 12 vehicular assault outside a Cleveland bar that severely injured a Strongsville hairdresser.

The warrant was issued for 40-year-old Megan Delaney of Parma, according to Cleveland Municipal Court records.

Delaney is facing charges of aggravated vehicular assault(2903.08 F3) and stopping after accident on public roads/ highways-results in serious physical harm to person (4549.02 F5).

Police said they believe Delaney intentionally ran over 37-year-old Kellie Brown who suffered severe brain damage, skull fractures, and a shattered pelvis.

