Warrant issued for suspect who ran over woman on Cleveland’s West Side, police say

The incident was all caught on video
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she has severe brain damage, skull fractures and a shattered pelvis.(Laura Brown)
By Brian Koster
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect in a February 12 vehicular assault outside a Cleveland bar that severely injured a Strongsville hairdresser.

The warrant was issued for 40-year-old Megan Delaney of Parma, according to Cleveland Municipal Court records.

Delaney is facing charges of aggravated vehicular assault(2903.08 F3) and stopping after accident on public roads/ highways-results in serious physical harm to person (4549.02 F5).

Police said they believe Delaney intentionally ran over 37-year-old Kellie Brown who suffered severe brain damage, skull fractures, and a shattered pelvis.

This is a developing story. Check back with Cleveland 19 News for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

