Worker killed after getting trapped in laser cutting machine, police say

Police have contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which will decide if the death needs further investigation.(Vincent_St_Thomas/Getty Images via Canva)
By KSNB Local4 and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB/Gray News) – A worker in Nebraska was killed on the job Monday morning when he became trapped in a laser cutting machine, police said.

According to Kearney Police Lt. Derek Luke, first responders were called to MACH 1 Manufacturing at about 5:45 a.m. for reports of a man trapped in a machine.

Luke said when officers arrived, the worker had already died from his injuries.

The worker has been identified as 50-year-old Greg Geist.

MACH 1 Manufacturing provides cutting services, including tube, waterjet and laser cutting, according to the company’s website.

Police have contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which will decide if the death needs further investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSNB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

