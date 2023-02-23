2 in custody for violent attack on Cleveland man with special needs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police arrested two men Wednesday evening for a violent attack on a man with special needs in the city’s Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood earlier this month.

Vandel Miles ((Source: Cleveland police))

Vandozier Ivory, 50, and Vandel Miles, 28, were taken into custody during a violent crime reduction team effort, said Cleveland police.

Vandozier Ivory ((Source: Cleveland police))

Joe Lewis, 56, was assaulted on Feb. 8 when he went out for a walk around midnight in the area of W. 130th Street and Carrington Avenue.

“Everyone knows him,” said Lewis’s nephew, Trey Wallace. “Generations of people know him.”

Police said Ivory, Miles and a third suspect beat Lewis in the face and sprayed him with a water gun.

“My teeth is broken,” said Lewis. “I got pushed by little kids. I got in a fight with them. They were just being mean.”

A neighbor heard the screaming and called for help.

Lewis suffered a broken jaw, some chipped teeth and lots of bruising.

Wallace believes these criminals targeted his uncle because he’s special needs.

“He has mental disabilities, and you know that about him,” Wallace said. “Everybody knows that about him. You can see it as you approach him so it’s amazing that someone would attack him knowing he has these disabilities. It just speaks to the character of the people that actually did that to him.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.