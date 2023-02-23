63-year-old Green woman missing after she wandered away from home

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old woman from Green has been reported missing, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Brenda Green wandered away from her home in February, officials say.

Police say she does not have her cellphone or any of her belongings with her.

The sheriff’s department says searches have been conducted by the departments detectives, deputies and K-9 units.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted with an airplane and the Northern Summit Drone Team sent three drones, police say.

Anyone who has seen Brenda Stewart or has information on her whereabouts should contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 330-630-6317.

