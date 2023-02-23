2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Brunswick Hills Fire Department hopes to pass critical new levy

By Steven Hernandez
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK HILLS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - One local fire department is anxiously waiting for May 2nd—the date in which a new fire department levy will be on the ballot.

Fire Chief Anthony Strazzo explained that, if it isn’t passed, “there’s the potential that our staffing could go down to two people on duty.”

According to the fire department, the average household in the township will pay an average of $87 more a year if the levy is approved.

The funds will be used to both replace old equipment and hire more full-time and part-time workers.

“We’re able to get a hose line deployed faster, do searches quicker, which ultimately saves more property and lives,” Chief Strazzo said.

19 News spoke to Brunswick Hills residents Wednesday, and people like Dawn Ferringer are in favor of the levy.

“I think they definitely need more staff,” she said, “especially with all the new homes going up in Brunswick hills.”

The budget provided by the levy is also targeting the replacement 30-year-old tanker truck.

The department said its maintenance has become a challenge.

“The international 466 engine is an obsolete engine,” Chief Strazzo explained. “Either the part has to be custom made or the vehicle has to be put out of service.”

A similar fire department levy was introduced and passed in 2019.

Residents like Karen McGreer aren’t worried about the time frame between levies: “It’s never too soon to keep our community safe...I absolutely support anything and everything for your community.”

Chief Strazzo hopes this reception can translate into votes next May.

“We are fiscally responsible with your tax dollars, we want to ensure we can provide the highest level of service that we can.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Brunswick Hills Fire Department hopes to pass critical new levy
Brunswick Hills Fire Department hopes to pass critical new levy
Full kennel: Cleveland City Dogs reduce fees to $21 to get 21 adoptions by end of February
Full kennel: Cleveland City Dogs reduce fees to $21 to get 21 adoptions by end of February
Former Stark County police files lawsuit over firing
ROUTE 2 ACCIDENT
Euclid woman dies in crash on Route 2