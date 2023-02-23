Brunswick Hills Fire Department hopes to pass critical new levy

BRUNSWICK HILLS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - One local fire department is anxiously waiting for May 2nd—the date in which a new fire department levy will be on the ballot.

Fire Chief Anthony Strazzo explained that, if it isn’t passed, “there’s the potential that our staffing could go down to two people on duty.”

According to the fire department, the average household in the township will pay an average of $87 more a year if the levy is approved.

The funds will be used to both replace old equipment and hire more full-time and part-time workers.

“We’re able to get a hose line deployed faster, do searches quicker, which ultimately saves more property and lives,” Chief Strazzo said.

19 News spoke to Brunswick Hills residents Wednesday, and people like Dawn Ferringer are in favor of the levy.

“I think they definitely need more staff,” she said, “especially with all the new homes going up in Brunswick hills.”

The budget provided by the levy is also targeting the replacement 30-year-old tanker truck.

The department said its maintenance has become a challenge.

“The international 466 engine is an obsolete engine,” Chief Strazzo explained. “Either the part has to be custom made or the vehicle has to be put out of service.”

A similar fire department levy was introduced and passed in 2019.

Residents like Karen McGreer aren’t worried about the time frame between levies: “It’s never too soon to keep our community safe...I absolutely support anything and everything for your community.”

Chief Strazzo hopes this reception can translate into votes next May.

“We are fiscally responsible with your tax dollars, we want to ensure we can provide the highest level of service that we can.”

