Cleveland 15-year-old missing, police say
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for a Cleveland teenager they say was last seen Tuesday.
Alianna Torres was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and sweatpants and black Jordan flip flops, police say.
The 15-year-old girl has brown eyes and brown hair, potentially with red highlights, officials say.
If you have any information on Toress’s location, call detective Markey at (216) 623-2536.
