Cleveland 15-year-old missing, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for a Cleveland teenager they say was last seen Tuesday.

Alianna Torres was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and sweatpants and black Jordan flip flops, police say.

The 15-year-old girl has brown eyes and brown hair, potentially with red highlights, officials say.

If you have any information on Toress’s location, call detective Markey at (216) 623-2536.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.