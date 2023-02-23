2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland 15-year-old missing, police say

Cleveland police looking for missing Cleveland 15-year-old
Cleveland police looking for missing Cleveland 15-year-old(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for a Cleveland teenager they say was last seen Tuesday.

Alianna Torres was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and sweatpants and black Jordan flip flops, police say.

The 15-year-old girl has brown eyes and brown hair, potentially with red highlights, officials say.

If you have any information on Toress’s location, call detective Markey at (216) 623-2536.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Parma apartment fire
‘It was like the scariest thing ever’: Parma couple on escaping apartment fire
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg
U.S. Transportation Secretary visits East Palestine Thursday
ODNR: Ecosystem will come back in East Palestine, with care
Residents in East Palestine, Ohio, are worried that the air and waterways are filled with...
NTSB: Train conductor received alarm to inspect hot axle before East Palestine train derailment