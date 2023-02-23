CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several suspects are wanted for breaking into iDrive Motors and trying to steal cars from the lot, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The male suspects broke into the used car dealership at 15300 Lorain Ave. on Jan. 21, according to police.

Police said the suspects were seen breaking into the business and attempted to steal several vehicles from the car lot.

Take a close look at these surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Detective Unit:

Cleveland Police: Suspects break into iDrive Motors, try to steal cars from lot (Cleveland Police First District)

If you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this breaking and entering, call First District Det. Smith at 216-623-2511 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-021172 with your tips.

