Derailed: A Community in Crisis

A 19 News Special Report
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - We have been with them since the very beginning.

Nearly three weeks ago, a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, turning the community upside down.

East Palestine train derailment cause to be released Thursday morning

The freight train carrying vinyl chloride derailed on Feb. 3, approximately 67 miles southeast of Akron, on the Pennsylvania border.

Residents are being told to return back to normal, however, their lives have been forever changed by the events of the past few weeks.

East Palestine businesses struggle among train derailment aftermath

Moreover, residents have concerns for the environment, public safety and overall health.

Communities and departments have come together to support the residents of East Palestine and the surrounding community.

Ohio Department of Health expands East Palestine clinic

Derailed: A Community in Crisis is a 19 News Special, featuring the people affected by this disaster.

Join as we talk to community leaders, walk through the timeline of events, reflect on just how this could happen and more.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

