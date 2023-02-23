‘It was like the scariest thing ever’: Parma couple on escaping apartment fire

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - One resident was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after an apartment fire Monday evening, said Parma firefighters.

According to firefighters, they responded to Midtown Towers on Broadview Road around 11:55 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived, firefighters said residents were evacuating the building.

Firefighters responded to the sixth floor, reporting heavy smoke in the hallway. They made it into the smoking apartment, locating and extinguishing the fire.

Nick and Alyssa Dotson said their home is on the 5th floor.

The Dotsons told 19 News they were about to go to sleep when the fire alarm went off and they ran down five flights of stairs to escape.

“I heard people down here. I heard people up there and it was like the scariest thing ever,” said Nick. “It’s just kind of scary how fires can ruin someone’s life in just a minute.”

“I saw one guy choking, who looked like he was maybe closer to the smoke,” said Alyssa.

Parma firefighters said early indications showed the fire beginning in the kitchen; however, the incident remains under investigation.

Parma fire was assisted by Brooklyn Heights Fire Department, Independence Fire Department, North Royalton Fire Department, Brooklyn Fire Department, Middleburg Heights Fire Department, Brookpark Fire Department and Seven Hills Fire Department.

