Northeast Ohio Weather: Flirting with record highs today; sharply colder tomorrow

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:53 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong warm front is in the area this morning. Near record high temperatures today south of this boundary. Low pressure and associated cold front track through this afternoon. A mostly cloudy sky today. We have scattered light showers in the forecast later this afternoon east of Cleveland. Most of us will surge well into the 60s for a time this afternoon. Areas along the lakeshore east of Cleveland will not be as warm. Looking like 50s to around 60 degrees there. A big change starts tonight as much colder air builds in. It’ll be a windy night as this happens. West to northwest wind will gust over 33 mph at times. High temperatures tomorrow only in the 25 to 30 degree range. That is almost a 40 degree temperature swing for most of us. It’ll be mostly cloudy tomorrow with some lake effect flurries around.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

