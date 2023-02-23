ODNR to release update on wildlife in East Palestine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will provide an update Thursday on the impact to wildlife populations after the Feb. 3 Norfolk-Southern train derailment in East Palestine and controlled explosion of five railroad cars carrying the chemical vinyl chloride.

Earlier this month, (ODNR) officials said seven and a half-miles of local streams and waterways were tested for water quality.

ODNR officials said they found a total of 3500 dead fish in that space, including 12 different species. None of the species are threatened or endangered.

ODNR added their officers have been in the waters every day and found no increase in dead fish and no evidence of non-aquatic wildlife deaths.

