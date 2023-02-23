2 Strong 4 Bullies
REPORT: Browns set to hire Bubba Ventrone as next special teams coordinator

Ventrone played in Cleveland between 2009-2011
Indianapolis Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone on the sidelines during an NFL...
Indianapolis Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)(Zach Bolinger | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Jonathan Jones for the NFL on CBS, the Browns are expected to hire Bubba Ventrone as their next special teams coordinator.

Ventrone will join the staff after being with the Colts for the past five years.

The units he coached in Indianapolis ranked in the top 10 for four of those five seasons.

The news comes just days after the team fired Mike Priefer.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

