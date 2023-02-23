REPORT: Browns set to hire Bubba Ventrone as next special teams coordinator

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Jonathan Jones for the NFL on CBS, the Browns are expected to hire Bubba Ventrone as their next special teams coordinator.

Ventrone will join the staff after being with the Colts for the past five years.

The Browns are expected to hire Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone for the same position, sources say. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 23, 2023

The units he coached in Indianapolis ranked in the top 10 for four of those five seasons.

The news comes just days after the team fired Mike Priefer.

