Sentencing for man convicted of killing a Cleveland mother of 5

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man convicted of killing a Cleveland mother of five children will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge William McGinty Thursday.

Charm Gray pleaded guilty on Jan. 17, 2023. ((Source: WOIO))

In January, Charm Gray, 32, pleaded guilty to five counts; including, involuntary manslaughter.

Gray shot and killed Tara Howard on May 6, 2022.

Charm Gray ((Source: Dorothy Walwyn))

Howard, 44, was found inside her home on East 125th Street in the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood.

Tara Howard (Source: Provided to WOIO)

Family members told 19 News one of Howard’s daughters ran across the street for help and one of her sons fought to protect her.

“Domestic violence is serious and we’ve got to start taking it seriously because this is what happened to my daughter. The signs were there but nobody paid attention. It was too late and then when it happened, it happened and it happened in the worst way,” said Howard’s mother Sharon Howard.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.