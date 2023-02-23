2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sentencing for man convicted of killing a Cleveland mother of 5

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man convicted of killing a Cleveland mother of five children will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge William McGinty Thursday.

Charm Gray pleaded guilty on Jan. 17, 2023.
In January, Charm Gray, 32, pleaded guilty to five counts; including, involuntary manslaughter.

Gray shot and killed Tara Howard on May 6, 2022.

Howard, 44, was found inside her home on East 125th Street in the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood.

Family members told 19 News one of Howard’s daughters ran across the street for help and one of her sons fought to protect her.

“Domestic violence is serious and we’ve got to start taking it seriously because this is what happened to my daughter. The signs were there but nobody paid attention. It was too late and then when it happened, it happened and it happened in the worst way,” said Howard’s mother Sharon Howard.

