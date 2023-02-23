2 Strong 4 Bullies
Spanish-American War veteran’s grave robbed in Akron

Akron grave robbed of Spanish American War soldier.
Akron grave robbed of Spanish American War soldier.(Akron Police)
By Brian Koster
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A bronze ornament was stolen from the grave of a Spanish-American War soldier in Akron’s Glendale Cemetery, according to Akron Police.

Akron grave robbed
Akron grave robbed(Akron Police)

The headstone marked the grave of Theodore Miller, who was in the 1st US Voluntary Calvary.

Theodore was killed in the Battle of San Juan Hill during the Spanish-American War in 1898.

If you have any information about this crime and/or the suspect, please contact Akron Police Detective D. Radca at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous. Any Facebook tips that contain personal information, including names, email addresses, telephone numbers, or mailing addresses should not be posted as a comment here; please send via inbox. #akronpdprotecting #akroncrime

