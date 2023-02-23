CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who threatened to shoot a Speedway employee while stealing a case of beer is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

The unknown man walked into the Speedway at 7250 Brookpark Rd. around 7 a.m. on Feb. 18, according to police.

Police said he stole a case of beer and threatened to shoot an employee in the process.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Speedway beer thief threatens to shoot employee, Cleveland Police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Johnson at 216-623-2711 if you recognize him or have any other information on this crime.

