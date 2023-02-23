Speedway beer thief threatens to shoot employee, Cleveland Police say
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who threatened to shoot a Speedway employee while stealing a case of beer is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.
The unknown man walked into the Speedway at 7250 Brookpark Rd. around 7 a.m. on Feb. 18, according to police.
Police said he stole a case of beer and threatened to shoot an employee in the process.
Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:
Call Det. Johnson at 216-623-2711 if you recognize him or have any other information on this crime.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.