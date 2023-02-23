2 Strong 4 Bullies
U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education to visit Cleveland Metropolitan School District

Cleveland Metropolitan School District
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education Cindy Marten will be stopping in Cleveland Thursday morning to visit the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, according to a press release.

Marten is visiting Cleveland as part of her “Raise the Bar: Lead the World” tour, the release says.

Officials say Memorial School and Lakeside Campus will both be visited by Marten, who will be discussing how schools can promote academic excellence and prepare students for global competitiveness.

The Deputy Secretary will visit classrooms in the two schools to learn about the Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s approach to problem-based learning models, the release says.

Marten will also be having round-table discussions with students, parents and teachers at the school, officials say.

