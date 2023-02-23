Wanted: Cleveland alleged rapist who’s two victims were under the age of 10

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is looking for a Cleveland man who’s accused of raping two children under the age of 10, on two separate occasions.

Leo Lewis faces two counts of rape and after failing to appear in court in December of 2022, he is now considered a fugitive.

According to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department the first alleged incident happened sometime between 2010 and 2012.

The second, happened in April of 2015.

A grand jury also found that sexually violent predator specifications were appropriate in these allegations.

Anyone with information on Lewis’ whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

