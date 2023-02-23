2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Wanted: Cleveland alleged rapist who’s two victims were under the age of 10

Leo Lewis is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department on charges of raping two...
Leo Lewis is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department on charges of raping two children under the age of 10.(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is looking for a Cleveland man who’s accused of raping two children under the age of 10, on two separate occasions.

Leo Lewis faces two counts of rape and after failing to appear in court in December of 2022, he is now considered a fugitive.

According to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department the first alleged incident happened sometime between 2010 and 2012.

The second, happened in April of 2015.

A grand jury also found that sexually violent predator specifications were appropriate in these allegations.

Anyone with information on Lewis’ whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Brenda Stewart has been missing after she wandered away from home
63-year-old Green woman missing after she wandered away from home
Residents in East Palestine, Ohio, are worried that the air and waterways are filled with...
East Palestine train derailment cause to be released Thursday morning
ODNR to release update on wildlife in East Palestine
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg
U.S. Transportation Secretary to visit East Palestine Thursday