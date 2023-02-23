‘We don’t want to be the victims in this situation’: East Palestine Mayor vows to restore village

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - “We don’t want to be the victims in this situation. We want to be the victors. We want our town to be better than it was,” said East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway.

Since February 3, when a train carrying hazardous and potentially deadly chemicals derailed in his village, Mayor Conaway has been living a nightmare.

The evening of the fiery crash, Conaway stepped outside his home, to get something from his truck, and noticed the night sky lit up in the distance.

As a former firefighter, it’s not uncommon for him to rush to an emergency scene.

“When I got down there, there was just, there was fire everywhere. And I wanted to really see what was happening so I walked down right next to the tracks, and I was right by the tank car and you could see it was starting to vent and that’s when I, I was like this is a bigger situation than our little town is going to be able to handle.”

Mayor Conaway said the gear of his fire fighters literally melted by morning: “They were walking in the actual chemicals, not just the air or vapers. The bottom of their boots were falling off. It was melting the 3m reflective tape on the side.”

When he found out vinyl chloride was inside those train cars, fear started settling in, “I was very fearful for our residents. As soon as I found exactly what was out, that’s when I issued the order to get out. And the next day I declared a state of emergency.”

Mayor Conaway said he’s been involved in every decision that has followed, including the controlled release of the vinyl chloride from the impacted train cars.

The toxic smoke plume that followed, has left a dark cloud of unanswered questions and serious health concerns.

Some of the village resident report suffering from rashes and breathing issues. “I’m glad we have the health clinics open now so we can hopefully get people talking to the right people they need, toxicologists, nurses, medical experts to hopefully get them the answers they need.”

The air and drinking water quality testing will continue daily and weekly in the months ahead, according to the mayor.

“Our drinking water is 100 percent safe. We have all the testing. We have testing from five different agencies and it’s all come back the same.”

But there is still concern.

“Our streams are definitely polluted and it’s going to take a long time to get that cleaned up and we have to hold their feet to the fire. We have to make sure they do the right thing.”

The ‘we’ being rail company Norfolk Southern.

So far, Mayor Conaway said the company has kept it’s word: “This is going to sound weird, but so far everything they’ve done, they’ve done correctly.”

There is a long road ahead.

The mayor expects cleanup at the derailment site itself to take at least six months.

But what’s also important, Mayor Conaway said, is returning a sense of normalcy to his town and convincing people to come visit.

“Everybody keeps asking how can they support us, money, water, another thing is to come,” he said, adding that, “we think it’s safe for us, we think other people should come to our town and help us stand together.”

