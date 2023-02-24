2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

14-year-old missing after leaving school

MISSING 14 YEAR OLD GONE SINCE THURSDAY AFTERNOON
MISSING 14 YEAR OLD GONE SINCE THURSDAY AFTERNOON(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy has not been seen since he left school Thursday, according to police.

Police say Dylan Jeter, who is unfamiliar with the area, was last seen at school.

He is described as having black dreads and brown eyes, according to police.

He was last seen wearing a multi-color coat, light wash jeans and a white turtle neck, according to a report.

If you have any information on his location, please call Detective Zola at 216-623-2755.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Norfolk Southern on Friday donated $300,000 to the East Palestine City School District...
Norfolk Southern donates $300,000 to East Palestine City School District
Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission are going to announce...
Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission present at auto show
Joe Lewis
2 men to be arraigned in violent attack on Cleveland man with special needs
FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis looks up in the fourth quarter of an NFL...
Former Browns RB posts first update after saving his kids from drowning