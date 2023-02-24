14-year-old missing after leaving school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy has not been seen since he left school Thursday, according to police.

Police say Dylan Jeter, who is unfamiliar with the area, was last seen at school.

He is described as having black dreads and brown eyes, according to police.

He was last seen wearing a multi-color coat, light wash jeans and a white turtle neck, according to a report.

If you have any information on his location, please call Detective Zola at 216-623-2755.

