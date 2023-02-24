19 Troubleshooters get Bedford woman’s wheelchair fixed

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 Trouble A woman’s excited to be pain-free again.

She went months with a wheelchair that wasn’t working properly.

Barbara Salsgiver was celebrating Thursday.

In less than a few hours from our interview, she’d finally be pain-free.

“Yes it was a problem all day long until they get here,” said Salsgiver. “But I know it’s getting fixed today and I’m happy about that.”

Salsgiver’s wheelchair was supposed to raise both the seat and feet to alleviate the pain of her bedsores, but after the foot handles struggled to rise, they’d drop again.

That drop would pull Salsgiver’s weight back down, putting pressure back on her injuries.

She says every time she called the retailer, they’d push back the date it would be fixed.

So she called the 19 Troubleshooters, and we got to work.

The same day we spoke with the manager of the retail office, Salsgiver got a call.

“He told me he was very sorry for all the inconvenience, he was not aware of my problem and he would look into that,” said Salsgiver.

Thursday, just two days later, Salsgiver finally got the relief she’d been waiting for.

And she credits 19 News.

“I should have known,” said Salsgiver. “Everything you guys do for troubleshooting. It goes the same way, right away, with results for us. And I thank you for that.”

