2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

2 men to be arraigned in violent attack on Cleveland man with special needs

Joe Lewis
Joe Lewis(Kelly Kennedy)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The two men arrested this week in connection to a violent attack on a Cleveland man with special needs are expected to be arraigned on Friday.

Vandozier Ivory, 50, and Vandel Miles, 28, were taken into custody during a violent crime reduction team effort on Wednesday, according to previous reports.

The two were arrested following the alleged assault in the Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood earlier this month.

RELATED: 2 in custody for violent attack on Cleveland man with special needs
Vandel Miles
Vandel Miles((Source: Cleveland police))
Vandozier Ivory
Vandozier Ivory((Source: Cleveland police))

Joe Lewis, 56, was assaulted on Feb. 8 when he went out for a walk around midnight in the area of W. 130th Street and Carrington Avenue.

“Everyone knows him,” said Lewis’s nephew, Trey Wallace. “Generations of people know him.”

Police said Ivory, Miles and a third suspect beat Lewis in the face and sprayed him with a water gun.

“My teeth is broken,” said Lewis. “I got pushed by little kids. I got in a fight with them. They were just being mean.”

A neighbor heard the screaming and called for help.

Lewis suffered a broken jaw, some chipped teeth and lots of bruising.

Wallace believes these criminals targeted his uncle because he’s special needs.

“He has mental disabilities, and you know that about him,” Wallace said. “Everybody knows that about him. You can see it as you approach him so it’s amazing that someone would attack him knowing he has these disabilities. It just speaks to the character of the people that actually did that to him.”

The two are expected to appear in the Cleveland Municipal Court at 8:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission are going to announce...
Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission present at auto show
FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis looks up in the fourth quarter of an NFL...
Former Browns RB posts first update after saving his kids from drowning
Seven Hills house fire
Seven Hills house fire requests mutual aid
Rollover sends one to hospital
One person taken to hospital after rollover in Cleveland