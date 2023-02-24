2 men to be arraigned in violent attack on Cleveland man with special needs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The two men arrested this week in connection to a violent attack on a Cleveland man with special needs are expected to be arraigned on Friday.

Vandozier Ivory, 50, and Vandel Miles, 28, were taken into custody during a violent crime reduction team effort on Wednesday, according to previous reports.

The two were arrested following the alleged assault in the Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood earlier this month.

Vandel Miles ((Source: Cleveland police))

Vandozier Ivory ((Source: Cleveland police))

Joe Lewis, 56, was assaulted on Feb. 8 when he went out for a walk around midnight in the area of W. 130th Street and Carrington Avenue.

“Everyone knows him,” said Lewis’s nephew, Trey Wallace. “Generations of people know him.”

Police said Ivory, Miles and a third suspect beat Lewis in the face and sprayed him with a water gun.

“My teeth is broken,” said Lewis. “I got pushed by little kids. I got in a fight with them. They were just being mean.”

A neighbor heard the screaming and called for help.

Lewis suffered a broken jaw, some chipped teeth and lots of bruising.

Wallace believes these criminals targeted his uncle because he’s special needs.

“He has mental disabilities, and you know that about him,” Wallace said. “Everybody knows that about him. You can see it as you approach him so it’s amazing that someone would attack him knowing he has these disabilities. It just speaks to the character of the people that actually did that to him.”

The two are expected to appear in the Cleveland Municipal Court at 8:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.