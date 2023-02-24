Climate activist Erin Brockovich holds townhall in East Palestine

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Environmental activist Erin Brockovich on Friday will be hosting a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School following this month’s toxic train derailment.

The event is scheduled to start at 6 pm.

Brockovich said the purpose of the Feb. 24 event will be to meet with the community impacted by the Feb. 3 train derailment, along with its subsequent controlled chemical release on Feb. 6, and to inform residents of their legal rights while aiming to hold Norfolk Southern accountable in the disaster left in its wake.

I’ll be hosting a town hall meeting in #EastPalestine this Fri., Feb. 24 at 6 pm to work with victims of this toxic train derailment so they can get justice, know their legal rights & so we can hold the railroad accountable. Please join me & sign up here: https://t.co/pSvPwba3NS — Erin Brockovich (@ErinBrockovich) February 20, 2023

Brockovich’s visit comes after former President Donald Trump’s visit on Wednesday and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigeig’s visit on Thursday.

In its preliminary report released on Feb. 14, the National Transportation Safety board said an overheated wheel bearing caused the massive derailment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

