2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Climate activist Erin Brockovich holds townhall in East Palestine

Watch Live 6pm
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Environmental activist Erin Brockovich on Friday will be hosting a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School following this month’s toxic train derailment.

The event is scheduled to start at 6 pm.

Brockovich said the purpose of the Feb. 24 event will be to meet with the community impacted by the Feb. 3 train derailment, along with its subsequent controlled chemical release on Feb. 6, and to inform residents of their legal rights while aiming to hold Norfolk Southern accountable in the disaster left in its wake.

Brockovich’s visit comes after former President Donald Trump’s visit on Wednesday and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigeig’s visit on Thursday.

RELATED: Former President Donald Trump visits East Palestine

In its preliminary report released on Feb. 14, the National Transportation Safety board said an overheated wheel bearing caused the massive derailment.

NTSB announces preliminary malfunction that caused East Palestine train derailment
Read 19 News' continuing coverage on the East Palestine train derailment

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

19 News 4-4:30 p.m.
East Palestine contaminated water being moved to Vickery waste site
Former Miss Ohio Lindsey Davis
Former Miss Ohio continues her mission to educate young athletes, parents and coaches with ‘Lindsey’s Law’
Climate activist Erin Brockovich holds townhall in East Palestine
New study: East Palestine air pollutants show possible long-term health concerns