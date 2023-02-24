2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former Browns RB posts first update after saving his kids from drowning

FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis looks up in the fourth quarter of an NFL...
FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis looks up in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 18, 2011.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Browns RB Peyton Hillis on Tuesday posted his first update since being discharged from the hospital during a swimming accident in January.

Hillis, who played in Cleveland in 2010 and 2011, saved his kids from drowning in the ocean in Pensacola, Florida prior to being hospitalized on Jan. 5, according to previous reports.

RELATED: Former Cleveland Browns RB Peyton Hillis in critical condition after saving his kids from drowning

Hillis took to Twitter to show his appreciation for those who supported him during his hospitalization.

“I am a very lucky and blessed man,” Hillis said.

Hillis was discharged from the hospital on Jan. 20, according to an Instagram post from Angela Cole, Hillis’ girlfriend.

“God is so good! Peyton has been discharged from the hospital,” Cole said.

