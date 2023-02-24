2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Local News Live: Black History Month Roundup

Black History Month Graphic
Black History Month Graphic(Arizona's Family)
By Local News Live
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Local News Live shares a roundup of stories for Black History Month:

Princeville is the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the U.S.

Throughout history, churches have played a role in black communities

Edith Lee-Payne attended the March on Washington in 1963 as a 12 year-old. Sixty years later she recounts her journey.

Femi Redwood’s podcast “Beyond Black History Month” celebrates black history year-round

“I Am A Man” is a slogan with deep roots in the Civil Rights Movement and in Memphis, TN

Author Dara Nichole’s “Madison Miles and Friends” book series teaches confidence and character

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden arrives in Nairobi, Kenya, on Friday as part of a five-day, two-country...
Biden ready to run, first lady says
FILE - Former South Dakota Sen. James Abourezk is photographed in his Sioux Falls, S.D.,...
James Abourezk, 1st Arab American US senator, dies at 92
Volunteer Larry Culler helps load water into a car in East Palestine, Ohio, as cleanup from the...
After Ohio train wreck, Biden orders door-to-door checks
Mystery sphere found on beach in Japan.
Mystery sphere found on beach in Japan