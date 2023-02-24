Lorain County murder suspect arrested in Westlake following road rage incident

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for murder in Lorain County was arrested this week following a road rage incident in Westlake.

Westlake police Cpt. Gerry Vogel said the arrest came after a three-car crash on Feb. 21. The 5:30 p.m. crash happened on Columbia Road.

Police learned an occupant of one of the cars involved in the crash was attacking the driver of one of the other involved cars before walking away with a child, Vogel said.

Police found the 21-year-old, along with the 5-year-old child, at a nearby gas station. Vogel said the man told officers he left the scene because the 5-year-old was cold.

Officials confirmed the man was a passenger in one of the cars hit from behind, and he was detained while the child was turned over to his grandparents.

Police confirmed the 21-year-old, identified as Henry Spooner from Elyria, had warrants for pervious felonious assault cases, gun charges and several counts of murder in Lorain County.

Henry Spooner (Source: Westlake Police Department)

Spooner was charged in the Rocky River Municipal Court with one county of misdemeanor assault before being turned over to Lorain County Deputies to answer the outstanding charges.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.