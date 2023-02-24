2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Lorain County murder suspect arrested in Westlake following road rage incident

Police said the man had warrants for pervious felonious assault cases, gun charges and several...
Police said the man had warrants for pervious felonious assault cases, gun charges and several counts of murder in Lorain County.(Source: Westlake Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for murder in Lorain County was arrested this week following a road rage incident in Westlake.

Westlake police Cpt. Gerry Vogel said the arrest came after a three-car crash on Feb. 21. The 5:30 p.m. crash happened on Columbia Road.

Police learned an occupant of one of the cars involved in the crash was attacking the driver of one of the other involved cars before walking away with a child, Vogel said.

Police found the 21-year-old, along with the 5-year-old child, at a nearby gas station. Vogel said the man told officers he left the scene because the 5-year-old was cold.

Officials confirmed the man was a passenger in one of the cars hit from behind, and he was detained while the child was turned over to his grandparents.

Police confirmed the 21-year-old, identified as Henry Spooner from Elyria, had warrants for pervious felonious assault cases, gun charges and several counts of murder in Lorain County.

Henry Spooner
Henry Spooner(Source: Westlake Police Department)

Spooner was charged in the Rocky River Municipal Court with one county of misdemeanor assault before being turned over to Lorain County Deputies to answer the outstanding charges.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

East Palestine contaminated water being moved to Vickery waste site
East Palestine contaminated water being moved to Vickery waste site
Norfolk Southern on Friday donated $300,000 to the East Palestine City School District...
Norfolk Southern donates $300,000 to East Palestine City School District
MISSING 14 YEAR OLD GONE SINCE THURSDAY AFTERNOON
14-year-old missing after leaving school
Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission are going to announce...
Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission present at auto show