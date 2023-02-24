2 Strong 4 Bullies
MetroHealth app helps young people diagnosed with HIV

Positive Peers app, made by MetroHealth, changes how HIV patients handle their diagnosis.
Positive Peers app, made by MetroHealth, changes how HIV patients handle their diagnosis.(Positive Peers)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An HIV app created by MetroHealth is being featured by the Department of Health and Human Services to show how technology can help create a better more understanding environment for those living with HIV.

The app, called Positive Peers, was created in 2016 as a way to help 13-34-year-olds that have been diagnosed with HIV. The app uses health management tools, health information and a social platform to connect patients to each other, creating a community for people to work their way through the experience. An HIV diagnoses, according to MetroHealth, can be “isolating and scary for anyone.”

Positive Peers is free to download, and can be found at the link here.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

