Northeast Ohio weather: Snow showers move through overnight; sunshine breaks out this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today has been one of the coldest days of the month!

Temperatures have struggled to even get out of the 20s this afternoon.

We’ll stay in the 20s overnight.

A burst of snow will move through between midnight and 8:00 AM.

This will be a minimal-impact, minimal-accumulation event for us.

Most areas will only see a quick coating of snowfall, if that.

Some isolated spots may accumulate up to an inch.

The weekend will begin with ample cloud cover but skies will clear out a bit Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will climb into the low 40s tomorrow.

However, with the breeze factored in, it will feel as if it’s in the 30s for most of the day.

Sunday will be our Pick Day of the Weekend!

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 40s, and there will be plentiful sunshine.

Widespread rain will return to the area on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.