Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles to be affected by nationwide outage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) announced services will be impacted throughout the state on Saturday due to a nationwide network maintenance outage.

The planned Feb. 25 outage will cause BMV locations to process any driver license or permit transactions, according to a department Facebook post.

Nationwide Network Maintenance Outage to Affect BMV Services Available on Saturday, Feb. 25 On Saturday, Feb. 25, Ohio... Posted by Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles on Friday, February 24, 2023

“While vehicle registration and other transactions will remain available, Ohioans are encouraged to plan to complete driver license transactions on an alternative day,” the post said.

BMV officials said updates will be provided via social media in the event the outage ends before the end of the business day on Saturday

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.