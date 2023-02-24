Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission present at auto show

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission are going to announce safety initiatives for 2023 at the Cleveland Auto Show Friday, according to a press release.

Officials say the highway patrol will unveil its latest patrol cruiser, Dodge Durango.

The Turnpike and Infrastructure comisson will display a maintenance/roadway vehicle, Ford F-250, according to the release.

The highway patrol and turnpike commission are partnering to improve roadway safety along the 241-Ohio turnpike, officials say.

The safety initiatives include plans for increased aerial speed enforcement and distracted driving enforcement zones, the release says.

