One person taken to hospital after rollover in Cleveland
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:06 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS confirmed one person was transported to a local hospital after a rollover late Thursday night.
The accident happened on Harvard Avenue at East 146th Street.
Police could not confirm the cause of the rollover.
Cleveland EMS could not confirm any information about the victims.
This is a developing story. Check Cleveland 19 for updates.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.