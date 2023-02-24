One person taken to hospital after rollover in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS confirmed one person was transported to a local hospital after a rollover late Thursday night.

The accident happened on Harvard Avenue at East 146th Street.

One car rollover MVA with minor injuries on Harvard Avenue at E146th. A 40 year old male and a 50 year old female were injured. Transport is unknown. The scanner listed them as stable. pic.twitter.com/H5mrvgtZ6L — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) February 24, 2023

Police could not confirm the cause of the rollover.

Cleveland EMS could not confirm any information about the victims.

This is a developing story. Check Cleveland 19 for updates.

