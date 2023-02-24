2 Strong 4 Bullies
Seven Hills house fire requests mutual aid

Seven Hills house fire
Seven Hills house fire
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:16 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A house fire in Seven Hills broke out at 2:46 a.m. Friday, according to Seven Hills dispatch.

Everyone inside of the house got out safely and the fire was put out without any injuries, dispatch confirmed.

The Seven Hills Fire Department says that heavy fire conditions coming from the back of the house.

The bulk of the fire was found in the attic space, officials say.

Parma, Brooklyn Heights, Independence, Brecksville and Cuyahoga Heights fire departments all responded to help put out the fire, the fire department confirmed.

Officials ay the fire was under control by 4 a.m..

The fire department says they do not know what caused the fire and will be investigating.

This is a developing story. Check Channel 19 for updates.

