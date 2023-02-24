Seven Hills house fire requests mutual aid

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A house fire in Seven Hills broke out at 2:46 a.m. Friday, according to Seven Hills dispatch.

Everyone inside of the house got out safely and the fire was put out without any injuries, dispatch confirmed.

Working House Fire on Crossview Road in Seven Hills. Mutual Aid was requested. Everyone got out of the house with no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/wD9Wtk3jeR — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) February 24, 2023

The Seven Hills Fire Department says that heavy fire conditions coming from the back of the house.

The bulk of the fire was found in the attic space, officials say.

Parma, Brooklyn Heights, Independence, Brecksville and Cuyahoga Heights fire departments all responded to help put out the fire, the fire department confirmed.

Officials ay the fire was under control by 4 a.m..

The fire department says they do not know what caused the fire and will be investigating.

