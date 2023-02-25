Car crash causes traffic jam near Opportunity Corridor

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car crash early Saturday morning caused a traffic jam near Opportunity Corridor.

The crash occurred shortly at around 7:45 a.m. on I-490 near Broadway Avenue, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Officials have not confirmed any injuries in the crash or any impending delays.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

