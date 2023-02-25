Car crash causes traffic jam near Opportunity Corridor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car crash early Saturday morning caused a traffic jam near Opportunity Corridor.

The crash occurred shortly at around 7:45 a.m. on I-490 near Broadway Avenue, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Officials have not confirmed any injuries in the crash or any impending delays.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.