Car crash causes traffic jam near Opportunity Corridor
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car crash early Saturday morning caused a traffic jam near Opportunity Corridor.
The crash occurred shortly at around 7:45 a.m. on I-490 near Broadway Avenue, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Officials have not confirmed any injuries in the crash or any impending delays.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.