Cleveland Browns restructure WR Jakeem Grant’s contract, reports say

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. runs during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. runs during an NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns WR Jakeem Grant on Saturday agreed to take a pay cut by way of a restructured contract, according to reports from NFL insider Field Yates.

The reported deal would save the Browns $1.765 million in cap space for this off-season.

Grant, the former Pro Bowler signed by the Browns prior to the 2022-23 NFL season, tore his Achilles tendon back in August, which kept him out of action for the entire year.

