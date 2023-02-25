Cleveland Browns restructure WR Jakeem Grant’s contract, reports say
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns WR Jakeem Grant on Saturday agreed to take a pay cut by way of a restructured contract, according to reports from NFL insider Field Yates.
The reported deal would save the Browns $1.765 million in cap space for this off-season.
Grant, the former Pro Bowler signed by the Browns prior to the 2022-23 NFL season, tore his Achilles tendon back in August, which kept him out of action for the entire year.
