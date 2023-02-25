Cleveland Browns restructure WR Jakeem Grant’s contract, reports say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns WR Jakeem Grant on Saturday agreed to take a pay cut by way of a restructured contract, according to reports from NFL insider Field Yates.

The Panthers’ restructure of OL Austin Corbett’s contract converted $7.72M of his base salary into a bonus, creating $5.79M in cap space.



The Browns and KR/WR Jakeem Grant also agreed to a renegotiated deal that reduced his cap charge by $1.765M in 2023. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 25, 2023

The reported deal would save the Browns $1.765 million in cap space for this off-season.

Grant, the former Pro Bowler signed by the Browns prior to the 2022-23 NFL season, tore his Achilles tendon back in August, which kept him out of action for the entire year.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.