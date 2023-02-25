2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Guardians to kick off 2023 Spring Training

2022 Cleveland Guardians
2022 Cleveland Guardians(Source: Cleveland Guardians)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians on Saturday will be stepping into the batter’s box for the first time as they begin their Spring Training.

The reigning AL Central champions, coming off a 92-70 record in 2022, finished their season falling in the ALDS to the New York Yankees in 5 games.

Shane Bieber, Andrés Giménez, Steven Kwan, and Myles Straw took home American League Golden Glove awards, marking the first time in franchise history that four players won the award.

Meanwhile, 3B Jose Ramirez notched his fourth American League Silver Slugger award, while Terry Francona won his third American League Manager of the Year award.

The Guardians also made additions to their roster, bringing in 1B Josh Bell and C Mike Zunino during free agency.

The Guardians will take the plate at 3:05 p.m.

