First responders battling fire at Geauga County trailer park

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMPSON, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders are currently battling a fire at a trailer park in Geauga County.

Officials with the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the fire at Rustic Pines, located in Thompson Township, shortly after 8 a.m. on Feb. 25.

Officials did not confirm what time the fire started.

Officials also did not confirm what caused the fire or if anybody was injured.

19 News crews are currently headed to the scene to learn more information.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

