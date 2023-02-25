First responders battling fire at Geauga County trailer park

THOMPSON, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders are currently battling a fire at a trailer park in Geauga County.

Officials with the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the fire at Rustic Pines, located in Thompson Township, shortly after 8 a.m. on Feb. 25.

Officials did not confirm what time the fire started.

Officials also did not confirm what caused the fire or if anybody was injured.

