Judge releases domestic violence suspect from jail on $1 bond

A judge in Texas released a domestic violence suspect from jail on a $1 bond. (Source: KHOU, DEER PARK POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Grace White
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (KHOU) - A Texas man charged with domestic violence two times got to avoid jail time by paying a $1 bond.

Shortly after being released, the suspect reportedly picked up two more charges and again got to avoid jail time.

“It’s literally an insult to injury for clients and survivors that we serve,” said Chau Nguyen, a trauma therapist who counsels victims of domestic violence.

And this case she found surprising.

“When we hear about cases in which abusers, perpetrators are getting out on little-to-no bonds, it’s astonishing,” Nguyen said.

Deer Park police released a mug shot of William Parker. The 50-year-old was arrested in December 2022 for assault and family violence, his second time committing the offense, according to court records.

Judge Te’iva Bell released Parker on a $1 bond.

But just one month after he was out, a bond violation report showed Parker picked up two other charges for criminal trespassing and violating a protective order.

For those, he was given PR bonds, meaning Parker didn’t have to pay a cash bond.

“Texas law doesn’t allow a judge to deny bond except in very limited situations,” said Sandra Guerra Thompson, a criminal law professor at the University of Houston.

Guerra Thompson is also a court-appointed monitor who began in 2020 gathering data on Harris County’s compliance with a federal lawsuit settlement that aimed at fixing an age-old problem.

“Anybody with access to money could get released and the poorest people did not,” she said.

The settlement pertains to misdemeanor cases.

Guerra Thompson said even though Parker’s two new charges, when he violated bond were misdemeanors, it does not mean automatic PR bonds. She said this is because domestic violence cases were carved out.

“They are going to go for a hearing and typically the judge is going to impose more strenuous conditions in cases where they have concerns about family violence,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

