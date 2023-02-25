Northeast Ohio weather: Another Weekend Warming Trend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Light snow early today will give way to partly cloudy skies as highs peak in the lower 40s.

Clear skies tonight will allow lows around 30.

Sunday will be mainly sunny and brisk with highs in the upper 40s.

The risk of rain Sunday night will include lows in the low to mid 30s.

Monday will be rainy and mild with highs in the mid 50s.

As skies become partly cloudy and breezy on Tuesday, look for highs in the lower 40s.

Partly sunny skies on Wednesday will feature highs in the lower 50s and the risk of late-day showers.

