Ohio House Rep. Kris Jordan dies at 46

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Republican representing Ohio’s 60th District died on Saturday.

Kris Jordan, 46, died from natural causes on Saturday, according to the Delaware County Republican Party.

We are filled with great sorrow by the passing of our friend and colleague, Representative Kris Jordan. Please keep Kris’s family, especially his three children, loving parents, and all of his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. — Ohio House GOP (@OHRGOPCaucus) February 25, 2023

Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff at the Ohio Statehouse and at all public buildings and grounds throughout Delaware County until sunset on the day of the funeral, according to a press release.

“Fran and I are shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Representative Kris Jordan,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “We extend our sincerest condolences to his entire family for this most unexpected loss. Kris will be remembered for his expertise as a legislator and his advocacy for the people of Delaware County.”

Jordan was in his third term in Ohio’s House of Representatives.

He also served two terms as a state senator.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.