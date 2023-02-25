Police: 2 hospitalized following shooting in parking lot of Cleveland funeral home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were hospitalized following a shooting in a parking lot of a Cleveland funeral home on Saturday.

Cleveland Division of Police officials said the shooting happened in the 6500 block of Quincy Avenue.

This is in the city’s Central neighborhood.

Police said a 29-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder and right wrist.

Police also said a 40-year-old man was shot in the lower back.

Both men were taken to MetroHealth, where their conditions are unknown.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and will release more details as they develop.

