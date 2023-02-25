South Euclid theft suspect arrested after getaway car gets trapped at car wash

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid police officers last week arrested a theft suspect after his getaway car was trapped at a car wash.

The Feb. 18 incident occurred at 4:27 p.m. at the Giant Eagle located at 4401 Mayfield Rd. in South Euclid, according to a department Facebook post.

The store’s manager reported a man taking $498.41 in unpaid merchandise to store security, who witnessed the man attempting to get into a potential getaway car.

02/18/2023 4:27pm The manager at Giant Eagle, 4401 Mayfield Rd, observed a man push a shopping cart full of $498.41 in... Posted by South Euclid Police Department on Friday, February 24, 2023

Officials said the getaway car then stopped at a nearby car wash, located at 4365 Mayfield Rd., where it was trapped between several cars.

Officials said police arrested the suspect, who had an outstanding warrant in South Euclid, and charged him with theft. Officers also arrested the driver of the car, who had an outstanding warrant with the Lakewood Police Department.

