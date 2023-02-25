Twinsburg company hosting water drive for East Palestine

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - Ground Up Lawn Management will be hosting a water drive to help East Palestine residents, according to a Facebook post by the company.

The drive is being held at Twinsburg’s Liberty Park on Liberty Road this Sunday, Feb. 26 from 11 am to 3 pm.

The company wanted to thank the City of Twinsburg and the Parks and Recreation Department for allowing them to help with this worthy cause.

