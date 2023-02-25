2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Twinsburg company hosting water drive for East Palestine

Bottled Water
Bottled Water(Myrtle Beach TheDigitel / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 / Pixabay via MGN)
By Brian Koster
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - Ground Up Lawn Management will be hosting a water drive to help East Palestine residents, according to a Facebook post by the company.

The drive is being held at Twinsburg’s Liberty Park on Liberty Road this Sunday, Feb. 26 from 11 am to 3 pm.

The company wanted to thank the City of Twinsburg and the Parks and Recreation Department for allowing them to help with this worthy cause.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Six months ago, the Sheffield Lake community and local businesses donated $10,000 towards...
Controversy over Sheffield Lake Mayor’s decision to pull the plug on police K9 unit
Brockovich in East Palestine
2 men to be arraigned in violent attack on Cleveland man with special needs
2 men to be arraigned in violent attack on Cleveland man with special needs
Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission present at auto show
Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission present at auto show