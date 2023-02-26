Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces birth of baby swamp monkey

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced that the zoo welcomed a new baby swamp monkey on Feb. 13.

This is the first swamp monkey born at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo since 2009.

The zoo says swamp monkeys live near water and are natural swimmers.

“The baby along with mom (Luella), dad (Fenn), and aunt (Izzy) can be seen on exhibit at the Primate, Cat & Aquatics Building during regular Zoo hours,” a Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Facebook post said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.