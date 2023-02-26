2 Strong 4 Bullies
EPA, FEMA officials hold press conference on recovery efforts in East Palestine

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials will be holding a press conference on Sunday in East Palestine following this month’s toxic train derailment

The presser comes after the door-to-door outreach efforts began under orders from U.S. President Joe Biden.

The presser also comes after EPA officials ordered Norfolk Southern to temporarily pause the process of shipping toxic debris from the site, according to the Associated Press.

Read 19 News' continuing coverage on the East Palestine train derailment

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

