First responders on scene of house explosion in Wickliffe
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - Wickliffe police officials confirmed first responders are on scene of a house explosion Sunday morning.
Officials said the explosion happened shortly before 11 a.m. in the 1700 block of Ridgeview Drive.
Police have not confirmed any injuries.
Police have also not confirmed the cause of the explosion.
19 News crews are currently headed to the scene.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
