WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - Wickliffe police officials confirmed first responders are on scene of a house explosion Sunday morning.

Officials said the explosion happened shortly before 11 a.m. in the 1700 block of Ridgeview Drive.

Police have not confirmed any injuries.

First responders on scene of house explosion in Wickliffe (Source: WOIO)

Police have also not confirmed the cause of the explosion.

