Man wanted for role in shootout at Cleveland car wash

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police continue to search for a man who is wanted for his involvement in a recent shootout at a car wash in Cleveland.

The shooting happened on Feb. 15 at the American Pride Car Wash, located at 5501 Denison Ave.

This is in the city’s Stockyards neighborhood.

Police said the man exchanged gunfire with someone in another car.

Anyone with information on the shootout or the man involved has been asked to call Cleveland police Det. Schuler at 216-623-5210.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

