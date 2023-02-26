Northeast Ohio weather: Sun Today, Rain Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today will be mainly sunny and brisk with highs in the upper 40s.

Increasing Cloudiness tonight will include lows around 30.

Monday will be rainy, windy and mild with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

As skies become partly cloudy and windy on Tuesday, look for highs in the low to mid 40s.

Partly sunny skies on Wednesday will feature highs in the low 60s and the risk of late-day showers.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.